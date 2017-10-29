Desir will get the start at cornerback during Sunday's game against the Bengals, George Bremer of the Herald Bulletin reports.

Desir will replace Rashaan Melvin (concussion) in the starting lineup at cornerback across from Vontae Davis. Desir has appeared in just four games this season, logging seven tackles and one pass defensed.

