Desir (abdomen) is active for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Texans.

Desir thus overcomes a complete lack of practice participation this past week to suit up for Sunday's AFC South showdown with Houston. The veteran will line up at his usual left cornerback spot and look to help contain the dangerous duo of Will Fuller and DeAndre Hopkins.

