Desir (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against the Texans, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Desir could make a return from a four-game hiatus despite not practicing last week. If he suits up, the 29-year-old may shadow DeAndre Hopkins. However, if Desir can't shake the injury in time, the Colts' secondary could be in rough shape since rookie Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) is trending toward a similar game-time designation.