Colts' Pierre Desir: Unlikely to return with shoulder injury
Desir is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a shoulder injury.
The Colts secondary was already shorthanded with Rashaan Melvin (hand) inactive Sunday, but will now likely without their two starting cornerbacks. Nate Hairston and Kenny Moore should see significantly increased snap counts with Desir unlikely to return against the Jaguars.
