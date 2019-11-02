Colts' Pierre Desir: Upgraded to questionable
The Colts upgraded Desir (hamstring) to questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.
Desir has dealt with a nagging hamstring injury since Week 5. It ultimately forced him to miss last week's victory over the Broncos, and it was looking like he would miss another. However, it looks like the team's No.1 cornerback is now trending toward a game-time decision. Any combination of Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell, Quincy Wilson, and Kenny Moore would be in line for extra snaps should have be forced to remain sidelined.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 injury report: Stars in doubt
James Conner looks like he'll miss Week 9. T.Y. Hilton looks like he'll miss several weeks....
-
Fantasy Fallout: Gordon joins Seahawks
Ben Gretch breaks down the Seahawks claiming Josh Gordon, including what it means for Gordon,...
-
Week 9 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 9 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...