The Colts upgraded Desir (hamstring) to questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.

Desir has dealt with a nagging hamstring injury since Week 5. It ultimately forced him to miss last week's victory over the Broncos, and it was looking like he would miss another. However, it looks like the team's No.1 cornerback is now trending toward a game-time decision. Any combination of Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell, Quincy Wilson, and Kenny Moore would be in line for extra snaps should have be forced to remain sidelined.