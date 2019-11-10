Play

Desir (hamstring) is inactive, as expected, for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

Desire was ruled doubtful for this contest Friday, so it's not surprising news. It will deplete the Colts' secondary, and Rock Ya-Sin will slot into a starting role while Shakial Taylors should log increased duties.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories