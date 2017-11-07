Colts' Quan Bray: Hits injured reserve
The Colts placed Bray on injured reserve Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury.
It's uncertain what issue Bray has been dealing with, but Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star relays that the third-year wideout had been on the receiving end of some big hits in recent games. Bray has logged more than twice as many snaps on special teams than offense this season, making his greatest impact as a return man rather than in the passing game. With Bray out for the season, Marlon Mack is expected to replace him as the top kickoff returner, while Chester Rogers will be tasked with fielding punts.
