Colts' Quan Bray: Increased playing time in Week 3
Bray had one reception for 22 yards on his only target in Sunday's win over Cleveland.
Bray played 33 snaps on offense as he got more time with Karam AIken leaving with a concussion. Bray could be used as the third receiver this week if Aiken remains sidelined.
