Colts' Quan Bray: Increases playing time Week 3
Bray had one reception for 22 yards on his only target in Sunday's win over Cleveland.
Bray played 33 snaps on offense as he got more time with Kamar AIken leaving with a concussion. Bray could be used as the third receiver this week if Aiken remains sidelined.
More News
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Believe it or not: Don't sit Diggs?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...