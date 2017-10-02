Colts' Quan Bray: Limited to special teams
Bray played just one snap on offense in Sunday's loss at Seattle and wasn't targeted in the passing game. He averaged 15.6 yards on five kickoff returns.
WIth Kamar Aiken returning from a concussion, Bray's role was limited to special teams. He had played 33 snaps the prior week when Aiken was injured.
More News
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...