Play

Bray played just one snap on offense in Sunday's loss at Seattle and wasn't targeted in the passing game. He averaged 15.6 yards on five kickoff returns.

WIth Kamar Aiken returning from a concussion, Bray's role was limited to special teams. He had played 33 snaps the prior week when Aiken was injured.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories