Colts' Quan Bray: Sees little action in Week 1
Bray had three punt returns for no yards and played four snaps on offense, but wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Bray will serve as Indy's kickoff and punt returner again this season. He didn't have a kick return attempt in Sunday's game. He'll also be used sparingly on offense as he barely got on the field as a receiver even with Chester Rogers missing the game due to injury.
More News
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...