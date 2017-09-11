Play

Bray had three punt returns for no yards and played four snaps on offense, but wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Bray will serve as Indy's kickoff and punt returner again this season. He didn't have a kick return attempt in Sunday's game. He'll also be used sparingly on offense as he barely got on the field as a receiver even with Chester Rogers missing the game due to injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories