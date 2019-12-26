Play

Nelson (concussion) returned to practice Thursday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Nelson left Sunday's game against the Panthers with the issue and missed practice Wednesday. That he was able to get back out there is certainly a good sign, but he still has hurdles to clear before passing the league's concussion protocol.

