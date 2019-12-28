Play

Nelson (concussion) has been cleared to play in Sunday's regular season finale against the Jaguars. Andrew Walker of the Colts' official website reports.

Nelson sustained a concussion during the first half of last week's victory over the Panthers. He was able to return to Thursday's practice and has now been given a clear bill of health. Look for him to take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.

