Colts' Quenton Nelson: Colts select sixth overall

The Colts selected Nelson in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, sixth overall.

Guards don't usually go this high in drafts, but you basically never see a guard dominate on the level that Nelson did at Notre Dame, nor do you typically find standout athletes like Nelson at the position. At 6-foot-5, 325 pounds, Nelson is an enormous figure yet posted workout numbers at the Combine well above the average for his position. Nelson was so dominant in college and his athleticism stands out to the point that he probably can't be ruled out as a potential tackle conversion project, even with his 33 and 3/4-inch arms right on the borderline of what is deemed acceptable at that position. However he's utilized, Nelson will be a candidate to establish himself as Indianapolis' best lineman as a rookie.