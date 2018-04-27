Colts' Quenton Nelson: Colts select sixth overall
The Colts selected Nelson in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, sixth overall.
Guards don't usually go this high in drafts, but you basically never see a guard dominate on the level that Nelson did at Notre Dame, nor do you typically find standout athletes like Nelson at the position. At 6-foot-5, 325 pounds, Nelson is an enormous figure yet posted workout numbers at the Combine well above the average for his position. Nelson was so dominant in college and his athleticism stands out to the point that he probably can't be ruled out as a potential tackle conversion project, even with his 33 and 3/4-inch arms right on the borderline of what is deemed acceptable at that position. However he's utilized, Nelson will be a candidate to establish himself as Indianapolis' best lineman as a rookie.
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold go No. 1 and No. 3 in the NFL Draft. Dave Richard looks at how...
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...