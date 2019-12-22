Nelson left Sunday's game and against the Panthers and won't return due to a concussion, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

It's unclear how Nelson picked up the knock, but he'll get checked by an independent neurologist and have to clear the league's concussion protocol before having a chance to return to the field. Now that Nelson is sidelined, however, Joe Haeg is expected to take over as the team's starting left guard.