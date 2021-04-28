site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Quenton Nelson: Fifth-year option exercised
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 28, 2021

3:14 pm ET 1 min read

Colts have exercised Nelson's fifth-year option.
This expected move locks Nelson in with Indianapolis through the 2022 season. One of the best lineman in the
NFL, and arguably the league's top guard, the next question for Nelson is whether he and the Colts will agree on a long-term deal. More News
