Nelson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Nelson suffered a concussion in Week 16 and has been working his way through the league's protocol. The guard was a full participant Friday, but it remains to be seen if he will suit up. If Nelson is out or limited, expect Joe Haeg to be the favorite to fill in at left guard.

