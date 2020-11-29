site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: colts-quenton-nelson-starting-against-titans | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Colts' Quenton Nelson: Starting against Titans
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nelson (back/ankle) is active for Sunday's game versus the Titans.
After practicing just once during the week, Nelson is good to go Sunday and will start at left guard.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read