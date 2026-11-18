The Colts signed Watkins from their practice squad to their 53-man roster Tuesday.

A spot on the 53-man roster opened up when Indianapolis placed linebacker Jaylon Carlies (neck) on IR, and the team elected to give Watkins the opening. The veteran wideout was elevated for Sunday's Week 10 win over Miami, but he didn't end up playing. With that said, there could be an opportunity for Watkins to garner some work in the passing game after Indianapolis traded Josh Downs to the Chiefs and Keenan Allen to the 49ers last week. Watkins last logged regular-season NFL action in 2023, when he caught 15 of 21 targets for 142 yards and a touchdown over nine games with the Eagles.