Watkins caught one of his three targets for 26 yards during the Colts' 26-3 loss to the Texans on Thursday night.

Watkins played just five offensive snaps for the Colts in Thursday night's game. Despite only playing 10 percent of the offensive snaps, Watkins totaled the third-highest yardage by Colts pass catchers on the night with his 26-yard grab. The reserve wide receiver could see an expanded role down the stretch as the Colts experiment with starting quarterback Anthony Richardson in what is all but a lost season.