Colts' Quincy Wilson: Aiming for return to practice next week
Coach Frank Reich hopes Wilson (hand) will rejoin the team for practice next week, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Wilson hopes to rejoin the fold in relatively short order after it was revealed late last week that he's battling a hand injury. Additional information surrounding his status should surface when he retakes the field, with the regular season less than two weeks away.
