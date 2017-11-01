Colts' Quincy Wilson: Day-to-day with knee injury
Coach Chuck Pagano said Wilson (knee) is "day-to-day," Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Wilson, who's been a healthy scratch multiple times in recent games, doesn't figure to be in line for much playing time even if he's able to recover in time for Sunday's game in Houston.
