Head coach Frank Reich said Thursday that Wilson is nursing a thumb injury, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

It's unclear how serious this thumb issue is, although Wilson was spotted with a cast on his left arm. The Florida product has 50 total tackles (39 solo), two interceptions and eight broken-up passes over 20 games with the Colts. More information about Wilson's injury should surface closer to training camp in late July.

