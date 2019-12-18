Colts' Quincy Wilson: Estimated as non-participant
Wilson (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.
Wilson sustained the shoulder injury during Monday's loss to the Saints and is apparently still recovering from the issue. The 23-year-old's practice participation Thursday and Friday should provide a better idea of his availability for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.
