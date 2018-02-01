Wilson had 22 tackles (19 solo), six pass breakups and an interception in seven games for the Colts in 2017.

Wilson was active for the first two weeks of the season, but didn't see game action again until Week 13. The rookie second-round pick started the final four games of the season and could have a chance to earn an increased role in 2018 with starting cornerbacks Pierre Desir (pectoral) and Rashaan Melvin (hand) slated for free agency.