Colts' Quincy Wilson: Full participant Wednesday
Wilson (concussion) participated fully at practice Wednesday.
Wilson's return to the practice field Monday provided optimism for a potential return against the Jets on Sunday, and his full participation Wednesday furthers that notion. The 22-year-old sustained the concussion in Week 2 and it has yet to be announced that he has officially cleared the concussion protocol.
