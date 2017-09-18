Colts' Quincy Wilson: Gets first career start
Wilson got his first career start at cornerback and had two tackles and two passes defended in Sunday's loss to Arizona.
The 2017 second-round pick held his own in pass coverage. He took over the starting role after converted safety T.J. Green struggled in Week 1. Wilson looks set to remain in the starting lineup until Vontae Davis returns from injury.
