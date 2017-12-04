Colts' Quincy Wilson: Gets off bench Sunday
Wilson played 47 snaps on defense and had four total tackles in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.
It was the most extensive action the 2017 second-round draft pick has seen since Week 2. He could get more playing time with Pierre Desire and Rashaan Melvin hurt.
