Rashaan Melvin as been getting the bulk of the first-team reps at the second cornerback spot, ahead of Wilson, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Wilson may be the favorite to eventually win a starting role opposite Vontae Davis, but he's starting training camp behind Melvin. Still, the 2017 second-round draft pick could overtake Melvin before the regular season begins.

