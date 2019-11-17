Play

Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Wilson didn't carry an injury designation into this matchup, so he'll be a healthy scratch for the third time in four games. Pierre Desir (hamstring) is inactive as well, so Kenny Moore and Rock Ya-Sin will take the reigns at cornerback while rookie Marvell Tell and Shakial Taylor rotate in.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories