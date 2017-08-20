Play

Wilson (knee) will not return to Saturday's preseason game in Dallas, Jason Spells of WTHR reports.

The 2017 second-round pick has had his name in the mix as a starting cornerback in Indy. Wilson has been playing a depth role in the preseason, though. The severity of this injury is unknown, and a quick recovery is crucial for his chances to jump Rashaan Melvin in the depth chart.

