Colts' Quincy Wilson: Not practicing Wednesday
Wilson (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Wilson sustained a concussion in Sunday's victory over the Redskins, and is questionable for Week 3's tilt against the Eagles. With Christopher Milton (concussion) also questionable versus the Eagles, Indianapolis could enter the game without notable depth behind starter Kenny Moore.
