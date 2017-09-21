Colts' Quincy Wilson: Not practicing with knee injury
Wilson has sustained a knee injury and did not practice Thursday, Kevin Bowan of 1070 Indianapolis reports.
Wilson received his first career start against the Cardinals on Sunday and played pretty well, but he has yet to practice this week. The rookie second-round pick's status for this week is in doubt, but veteran Vontae Davis (groin) has at least been practicing on a limited basis for the Colts this week.
