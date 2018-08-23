Colts' Quincy Wilson: Nursing hand injury
Wilson is dealing with an apparent hand injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
The Colts haven't provided much other than the fact that Wilson sustained the injury. With little information given, it's tough to project how this will play out over the next few days. Should he avoid the need to have an MRI done, the expectation is Wilson is dealing with a more minor-scaled ailment and won't be sidelined too long.
