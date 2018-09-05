Colts' Quincy Wilson: Off injury report
Wilson is not listed on Tuesday's injury report.
Wilson was aiming to rejoin the team for practice this week and it appears he's done just that. Now healthy, Wilson should factor into the Colts defensive backfield in 2018 after recording 22 tackles (19 solo) and one interception over 402 defensive snaps in seven games last season.
