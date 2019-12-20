Play

Wilson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Wilson suffered the injury during Monday's loss to the Saints and didn't practice this week. Rock Ya-Sin, Marvell Tell and Briean Boddy-Calhoun should all see increased roles since Kenny Moore (ankle) is also sidelined.

