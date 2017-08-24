Colts' Quincy Wilson: Returns to pracice
Wilson (knee) made his return to the practice field Wednesday, George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports.
Wilson left Saturday's preseason matchup against the Cowboys early after injuring his knee. The 2017 second-round pick is looking to earn snaps as the regular season approaches, so his relatively quick return should be beneficial to those aspirations.
More News
-
Can Carson star for Seattle?
Chris Carson wasn't on Fantasy radars to open training camp, but he's opened some eyes. Dave...
-
Luck's injury a concern for Hilton
Andrew Luck (shoulder) might not be ready for Week 1, and there's a report he could be out...
-
Podcast: Live mock; Gillislee's value
Need to get ready for a draft this weekend? Follow along as we complete a 12-team draft on...
-
Takeaways: Two quality QBs
The standout performances from the second week of the preseason -- for better or worse -- involve...
-
Hunt running away with it?
Is Kareem Hunt that much better than Spencer Ware? Dave Richard dives into the latest preseason...
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...