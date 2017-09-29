Colts' Quincy Wilson: Ruled out again
Wilson (knee) was ruled out by head coach Chuck Pagano for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Wilson proved he was a capable cornerback in the two NFL games he's played so far, but this injury continues to hold him back. It's likely that Pierre Desir will continue to slot in as the No. 3 cornerback in Indy.
