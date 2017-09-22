Colts' Quincy Wilson: Ruled out for Sunday
Wilson (knee) was ruled out by head coach Chuck Pagano for Sunday's game against the Browns, Kevin Bowen of the Colts' official site reports.
Wilson just earned his first career start due to Vontae Davis (groin) sitting out in Week 2. The rookie second-round pick played well, recording two solo tackles and two pass breakups, helping the Colts hold Arizona to just 16 points in the overtime loss. Expect T.J. Green to slot in as the No. 3 cornerback for Indy while Wilson continues his road to recovery.
