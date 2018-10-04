Colts' Quincy Wilson: Ruled out Thursday
Wilson (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Patriots.
Wilson will miss his second consecutive game with a concussion he suffered in Week 2. With starting cornerback Kenny Moore (concussion) also out and Nate Hairston (ankle) questionable, the Colts are lacking depth in the secondary, which could pave the way for a big offensive performance from the Patriots. Pierre Desir and Chris Milton are expected to see increased workloads in an effort to stop that from happening.
