Colts' Quincy Wilson: Struggles in Sunday's loss
Wilson played 46 of the defense's 56 snaps on defense, but didn't have a tackle and gave up a 36-yard pass interference call. He played with a cast on his hand, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Wilson is getting playing time as the team's nickelback but struggled in pass coverage. He could lose playing time if his struggles continue as Indy's secondary could be flux.
