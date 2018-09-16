Colts' Quincy Wilson: Suffers concussion in victory
Wilson suffered a concussion during the Colts' 21-9 victory over the Redskins on Sunday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Wilson received snaps at the nickleback position for Indianapolis before being forced from Sunday's game. The severity of Wilson's injury remains undisclosed, so expect an update on the second-year player's health as the week progresses.
