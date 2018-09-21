Colts' Quincy Wilson: Will not play vs. Eagles
Wilson (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Eagles, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Wilson suffered a concussion in Sunday's victory over the Redskins and has been in protocol since, which caused him to miss the entire week of practice. With Christopher Milton (concussion) back to practicing in a full capacity, he will be a primary reserve in the secondary this weekend in Wilson's absence.
