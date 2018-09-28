Colts' Quincy Wilson: Won't play Sunday
Wilson (concusion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.
Wilson continues to nurse a concussion suffered during Indianapolis' Week 2 victory over the Redskins. Christopher Milton will serve as the Colts' backup right cornerback for the time being, and Wilson will work to get healthy in time for the team's Week 5 Thursday night tilt.
