The Colts placed Davis (undisclosed) on the active/non-football illness list Wednesday, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Davis inked a two-year, $14 million deal with the Colts earlier in the offseason, and he'll now have to miss the start of Indianapolis' training camp with an illness. The Alabama product recorded 28 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks in 17 games with Miami last season, and he's in line to serve as a rotational defensive lineman once he moves past his illness.