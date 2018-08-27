Colts' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Back in action Saturday
Nunez-Rochens (abdomen) recorded two total tackles (one for a loss) in Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers.
Nunez-Roches suffered a hip injury just over a week ago during practice, but given that he was able to play 27 snaps on defense for Indianapolis on Saturday, the tackle appears to have put the injury behind him.
More News
-
Colts' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Suffers abdominal injury•
-
Colts' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Claimed by Indianapolis•
-
Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Let go by Chiefs•
-
Chiefs' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Extends stay with Kansas City•
-
Chiefs' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Inactive Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Doubtful for wild-card game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...