Nunez-Rochens (abdomen) recorded two total tackles (one for a loss) in Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers.

Nunez-Roches suffered a hip injury just over a week ago during practice, but given that he was able to play 27 snaps on defense for Indianapolis on Saturday, the tackle appears to have put the injury behind him.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • tyreek-hill-1400.jpg

    Busts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.

  • NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

    Breakouts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.

  • patrick-mahomes-1400.jpg

    Ranking Jaguars without Lee

    The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...