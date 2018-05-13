The Colts claimed Nunez-Roches off waivers from the Chiefs on Friday.

Nunez-Roches was waived by Kansas City earlier in the week after totaling 24 tackles (13 solo) and a half-sack in 16 games with the Chiefs in 2017. The 24-year-old could serve in a rotational role on the Colts' defensive line if he cracks the 53-man roster in September.