Nunez-Roches did not practice Thursday due to an abdominal injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Nunez-Roches, who was claimed by the Colts back in May, is currently fighting for a spot on the team's final roster, so this injury could take a huge hit to his chances if it's even slightly serious. Consider him day-to-day until an official update on his status is provided.