Head coach Chuck Pagano said Melvin (hand) is still considered week-to-week, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News reports.

Being "week-to-week," opposed to "day-to-day," suggests Melvin is at least one more game away from making a return. In the event he's ruled out prior to Sunday's meeting with the Bills, the Colts will presumably turn to a pair of rookies, fifth-rounder Nate Hairston and the undrafted Kenny Moore, to start at cornerback, since Pierre Desir (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

