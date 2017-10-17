Colts' Rashaan Melvin: Four tackles in Monday's loss
Melvin had four total tackles, a tackle for a loss and three passes defensed in Monday's loss at Tennessee. He left briefly with a calf issue, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Melvin returned to the game, so the injury is likely minor. Still, watch his status this week in practice.
